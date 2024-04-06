Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.94

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.80. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 72,166 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $210.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

See Also

