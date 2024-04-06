Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 7,693,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,793,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 314,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

