Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $83,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after purchasing an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 933,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

