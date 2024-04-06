Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.37. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 3,091 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -29.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

