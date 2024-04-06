Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on May 16th

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Commerzbank Trading Down 0.2 %
CRZBY opened at $14.38 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.
Commerzbank Company Profile
