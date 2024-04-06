Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on May 16th

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.2 %

CRZBY opened at $14.38 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

