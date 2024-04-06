Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
