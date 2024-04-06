Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.89

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.89 and last traded at $101.69, with a volume of 44581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,338.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,246,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

