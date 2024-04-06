Compass Diversified (CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 25th

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $23.70 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri bought 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CODI. Bank of America increased their price target on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

