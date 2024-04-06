Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 482,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,934,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMP. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.