COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 433,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 723,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

