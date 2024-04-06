Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Kathryn Hayley Acquires 379 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Hayley bought 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $24,998.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $58.95 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.