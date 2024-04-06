Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 364,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 536,126 shares.The stock last traded at $58.14 and had previously closed at $57.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $861,662,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,772,000 after purchasing an additional 754,566 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

