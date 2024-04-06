Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

