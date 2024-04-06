Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Consolidated Water Price Performance
NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
