Contrasting DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) & Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DynTek alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DynTek and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grab $2.36 billion 5.39 -$434.00 million ($0.10) -32.40

Analyst Recommendations

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DynTek and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 0 0 6 0 3.00

Grab has a consensus target price of $4.94, indicating a potential upside of 52.56%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than DynTek.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Grab -18.43% -6.77% -5.10%

About DynTek

(Get Free Report)

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.