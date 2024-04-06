Contrasting RealReal (REAL) and The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RealReal to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -6.15% -33.18% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 540 459 6 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RealReal and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.32%. Given RealReal’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.12 RealReal Competitors $2.02 billion $38.66 million 11.57

RealReal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RealReal competitors beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

