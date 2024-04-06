Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $13,005.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $13,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,237.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

