Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

COST traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $728.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

