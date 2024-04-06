Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.