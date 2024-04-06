Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 258.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.78. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

