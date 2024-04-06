Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $624,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

