Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.40

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.40 and traded as low as C$13.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 149,437 shares traded.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

In other news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

