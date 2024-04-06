Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $18.99. Cryoport shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 94,907 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

