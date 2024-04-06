CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

