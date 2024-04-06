Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 557,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,349. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

