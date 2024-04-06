Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 35,155,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,724,014. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

