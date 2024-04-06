Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,832. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.