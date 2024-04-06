Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,448 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 39,352,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

