Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,486,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $74,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 622,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,888,000 after acquiring an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.41. 685,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

