Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

GS stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.07. 1,688,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,849. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.01 and a 200-day moving average of $361.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

