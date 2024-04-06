Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. 1,034,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,295. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

