Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $816,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. 862,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.