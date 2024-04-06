Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

CLX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.94. 738,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

