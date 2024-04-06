Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $230.89. The company had a trading volume of 856,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

