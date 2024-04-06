Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. 14,321,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,673,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

