Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 800 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 748,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

