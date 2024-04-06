Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.53. 1,524,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

