Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $300.67 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $301.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

