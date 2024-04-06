CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

