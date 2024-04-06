DA Davidson Raises Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $67.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

Envestnet stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.31. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after buying an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 207,632 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

