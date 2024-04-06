Dafna Sarnoff Sells 4,301 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dafna Sarnoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $238,526.88.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

