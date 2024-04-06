Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

