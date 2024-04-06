Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after buying an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after buying an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

