David A. Duffield Sells 64,162 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $268.32 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.17 and its 200 day moving average is $259.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

