Davis Rea LTD. Has $8.77 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 4.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $266.69. 6,613,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average of $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

