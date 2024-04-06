DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.0190

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $141.82 million and $8.78 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00149968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008481 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

