DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Progressive worth $105,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 655,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.00. 2,566,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

