DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 20,845 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,285 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $109,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.29. 1,632,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,952. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

