DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $488,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 161,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 99,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $301.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

