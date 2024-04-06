DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $103,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 271,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

AVY traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $218.11. The company had a trading volume of 360,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

