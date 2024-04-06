DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $79.85 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,218 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $79,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.11. 3,172,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,133. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average of $154.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

